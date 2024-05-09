Andhra Pradesh: Educationists in poll fray

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, YSRC

The sitting YSRC MLA, who is popular as Avanthi Srinivas, is the founder of Avanthi Educational Society, which runs several educational institutions, including Avanthi Degree & PG College and Avanthi Institute of Engineering & Technology. He is contesting from Bheemili against his mentor Ganta Srinivasa Rao of TDP.

Ponguru Narayana, TDP

The former MLC is the founder of Narayana Group of Educational Institutions. He unsuccessfully contested from Nellore City Assembly constituency on TDP ticket in the last election against P Anil Kumar Yadav of YSRC. He is contesting again from the same constituency against Mohammad Khaleel Ahmed of YSRC.

Mathukumilli Sribharat, TDP

The president of GITAM (Deemed to be University) and the founder of Kautilya School of Public Policy is contesting from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. In the last election, the TDP nominee suffered defeat by a narrow margin. Now, Botcha Jhansi of YSRC is his rival in the election.