Andhra Pradesh: Educationists in poll fray

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, YSRC
The sitting YSRC MLA, who is popular as Avanthi Srinivas, is the founder of Avanthi Educational Society, which runs several educational institutions, including Avanthi Degree & PG College and Avanthi Institute of Engineering & Technology. He is contesting from Bheemili against his mentor Ganta Srinivasa Rao of TDP.
Ponguru Narayana, TDP
The former MLC is the founder of Narayana Group of Educational Institutions. He unsuccessfully contested from Nellore City Assembly constituency on TDP ticket in the last election against P Anil Kumar Yadav of YSRC. He is contesting again from the same constituency against Mohammad Khaleel Ahmed of YSRC.
Mathukumilli Sribharat, TDP
The president of GITAM (Deemed to be University) and the founder of Kautilya School of Public Policy is contesting from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. In the last election, the TDP nominee suffered defeat by a narrow margin. Now, Botcha Jhansi of YSRC is his rival in the election.
Palle Sindhura Reddy, TDP
She is the treasurer of PVKK Educational Institutions in Anantapur district, while her husband Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy is its chairman. Daughter-in-law of Palle Raghunatha Reddy, she is in the election fray from Putthaparthi against D Sreedhar Reddy of YSRC
Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, TDP
The sitting Narasaraopet MP is the vice-chairman of Vignan Group of Institutions. He quit the YSRC and joined the TDP after being denied ticket for the same Lok Sabha segment. For the second time, he is contesting from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency on TDP ticket against P Anil Kumar Yadav of YSRC
Annabathuni Siva Kumar, YSRC
The sitting YSRC MLA is the chairman of ASN Educational Institutions, which runs ASN Degree & PG College, ASN Women’s Engineering College and ASN Pharmacy College. For the second consecutive time, he is contesting from Tenali Assembly constituency against JSP Political Affairs Committee chairperson Nadendla Manohar