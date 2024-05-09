Bapatla: Know your candidates

TDP
Tenneti Krishna Prasad, TDP
Krishna Prasad, a 1986 batch IPS officer, served in various posts and joined BJP after retirement. He recently expected a BJP ticket from Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) constituency in Telangana, but could not get the ticket. He also reportedly aspired for the BJP MP ticket from Warangal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but has ultimately been announced as the TDP candidate for Bapatla.
Vegesana Narendra Varma - Bapatla
Industrialist and philanthropist Narendra is making his electoral debut in the 2024 elections from Bapatla Assembly constituency. After former TDP MLA Annam Satish Prabhakar resigned from the party and joined BJP, TDP appointed Narendra Varma as constituency in-charge and later gave him an MLA ticket to contest against two-time MLA Kona Raghupathi from Bapatla Assembly constituency
Nakka Ananda Babu - Vemuru
Ananda Babu, a senior leader in TDP, rose through the ranks from student union president. He was elected to AP Legislative Assembly for two terms in 2009 and 2014 from Vemuru. He served as the Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare Minister from 2017 to 2019. He lost in the 2019 elections against Minister Merugu Nagarjuna. In 2020, he was appointed as a Politburo Member of TDP. He is contesting the 2024 elections for the fourth time
Anagani Satya Prasad - Repalle
Real estate businessman-turned-politician, Anagani has a political background. His uncle Anagani Bhagavantha Rao served as MLA and minister. The reconstitution of constituencies in 2009, and subsequent defeat of TDP in Repalle, brought Anagani into the political arena. The decision of TDP to allot 100 seats to BCs then was an enabling factor for him. He lost the 2009 elections and emerged victorious in 2014 and 2019
BN Vijaya Kumar - Santhanuthalapadu
Vijaya Kumar, a notable leader from the SC community, made his electoral debut in the 2009 election from the Congress party and won. After the bifurcation of the State, he jumped ship to TDP and successfully contested in 2014 and 2019 elections against Minister Adimulapu Suresh and TJR Sudhakar Babu respectively with a slight majority. Vijaya Kumar is in the 2024 poll fray from Santhanuthalapadu for the fourth consecutive time against Minister Merugu Nagarjuna
Yeluri Sambasiva Rao - Parchur
Sambasiva Rao, representing Telugu Desam Party, won the 2014 State Legislative Assembly elections with 97,248 votes (51.65%), defeating YSRC candidate Gottipati Bharath Kumar. Yeluri was re-elected in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh General elections, securing 97,076 votes (47.78%) against YSRC candidate Daggubati Venkateswar Rao, once again representing the Parchur Assembly in the ensuing general elections
Gottipati Ravikumar - Addanki
Began his political career with Congress and won in 2004 elections from Martur. Later, he successfully contested from Addanki in 2009 elections and later joined YSRC. He contested from Addanki in the 2014 elections and won. In 2016, he left YSRC and joined TDP and won in 2019 elections. He is the only candidate, who won in 2019 from among the 23 YSRC MLAs who defected to the TDP after 2014 elections. Ravikumar is contesting for the fourth consecutivetime
YSRC
Nandigam Suresh, YSRC
The sitting MP of Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency was born into a poor agricultural labour family. A close associate of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Suresh entered politics and joined YSRC in 2014. In 2019, he made his debut and contested from Bapatla LS constituency, a SC reserved segment, and is contesting for the second consecutive time
Kona Raghupathi - Bapatla
The son of former governor for Maharashtra and Sikkim states Kona Prabhakar Rao, Raghupathi made his electoral debut in the 2014 elections from Bapatla Assembly constituency from YSRC and emerged victorious over Annam Satish Prabhakar of TDP. In 2019, he won as an MLA from Bapatla constituency and became the deputy speaker of AP Legislative Assembly. He is aiming to win a hat-trick from Bapatla
Varikuti Ashok Babu - Vemuru
He rose from ranks to constituency in charge in YSRC. Ashok was appointed as Kondepi Assembly constituency in-charge a few years back. But later he was appointed as in-charge of Vemuru, an SC reserved constituency, replacing Minister Merugu Nagarjuna and was later given MLA ticket. Ashok is contesting against two-time MLA and former minister Nakka Anand Babu
Dr Evuri Ganesh - Repalle
Belonging to the BC Gowda community, Ganesh is fielded from Repalle. He contested in the 2009 elections from Praja Rajyam Party and lost to Mopidevi. He, along with his wife Dr Kesavati, joined the YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP Mopidevi in November 2023. He is the son of former MLA Evuri Subba Rao and Sitaravamma, who was a former minister in the TDP regime and was elected to the Assembly thrice from Kuchinapudi
Merugu Nagarjuna - Santhanuthalapadu
A PhD graduate from Andhra University, Merugu Nagarjuna worked as a professor before beginning his political journey. The Social Welfare Minister started his career in politics with Congress, and he was active in student politics. Nagarjuna served as Chairman of SC, ST Commission of AP. After joining YSRC, he worked as the party SC wing chief and won from Vemuru in 2019 elections. Nagarjuna has been shifted to Santhanuthalapadu
Yadam Balaji - Parchur
Balaji is making his electoral debut in 2024 elections from Parchur Assembly constituency against two-time MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao. He was YSRC incharge in Chirala constituency. As part of its reshuffling of its contestants, YSRC high command appointed Balaji as Parchur in-charge and later gave him the MLA ticket. After 2019 elections, though rumours of him joining TDP went wild, Balaji continued in YSRC
Panem Chinna Hanimi Reddy - Addanki
A strong leader from Reddy community, Panem Chinna Hanimi Reddy was given the YSRC ticket to contest for Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Addanki in the 2024 elections. He was working as coordinator of Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency and was given an MLA ticket and is making his electoral debut. To garner the support of the voters, he has intensified his election campaigning
Chirala
MM Kondaiah Yadav, TDP
An industrialist-turned-politician, Kondaiah Yadav is making his electoral debut in 2024 elections from Chirala. He entered politics in 2022 and joined TDP. Later, he was appointed as Chirala in-charge. He is the father-in-law of Telugu movie actor Nikhil
Amanchi Krishnamohan, Congress
In 2014, Krishnamohan won as an independent member for Chirala, then after the elections, he merged his party with Telgu Desam. In 2019, he quit TDP and joined YSRC and again jumped ship to Congress
Karanam Venkatesh, YSRC
Making his electoral debut in 2024 elections and he is contesting against TDP candidate Kondaiah Yadav. Son of former TDP MLA Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy, Venkatesh won in the 2019 elections on TDP ticket