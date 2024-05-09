Bapatla: Know your candidates

TDP

Tenneti Krishna Prasad, TDP

Krishna Prasad, a 1986 batch IPS officer, served in various posts and joined BJP after retirement. He recently expected a BJP ticket from Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) constituency in Telangana, but could not get the ticket. He also reportedly aspired for the BJP MP ticket from Warangal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but has ultimately been announced as the TDP candidate for Bapatla.

Vegesana Narendra Varma - Bapatla

Industrialist and philanthropist Narendra is making his electoral debut in the 2024 elections from Bapatla Assembly constituency. After former TDP MLA Annam Satish Prabhakar resigned from the party and joined BJP, TDP appointed Narendra Varma as constituency in-charge and later gave him an MLA ticket to contest against two-time MLA Kona Raghupathi from Bapatla Assembly constituency

Nakka Ananda Babu - Vemuru

Ananda Babu, a senior leader in TDP, rose through the ranks from student union president. He was elected to AP Legislative Assembly for two terms in 2009 and 2014 from Vemuru. He served as the Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare Minister from 2017 to 2019. He lost in the 2019 elections against Minister Merugu Nagarjuna. In 2020, he was appointed as a Politburo Member of TDP. He is contesting the 2024 elections for the fourth time

Anagani Satya Prasad - Repalle

Real estate businessman-turned-politician, Anagani has a political background. His uncle Anagani Bhagavantha Rao served as MLA and minister. The reconstitution of constituencies in 2009, and subsequent defeat of TDP in Repalle, brought Anagani into the political arena. The decision of TDP to allot 100 seats to BCs then was an enabling factor for him. He lost the 2009 elections and emerged victorious in 2014 and 2019