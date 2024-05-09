Bhuvaneswari sweats it out for Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam

VIJAYAWADA: While TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is busy with his State-wide electioneering in support of the candidates of the NDA, his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari sweated it out in Kuppam constituency, from where Naidu is contesting for the eighth time.

She visited Kuppam on several occasions and also filed the nomination papers on behalf of Naidu, besides participating in campaign with special focus on interacting with women. “Though Naidu is yet to visit Kuppam after the commencement of election process, Bhuvaneswari spent several days in the constituency to garner support of voters for her husband,” a TDP leader said.

Initially, she took up a programme ‘Nijam Gelavali’ to meet the families, which lost their members unable to digest the arrest of Naidu. After consoling the families, she is now actively taking part in the electioneering in Kuppam constituency. Bhuvaneswari ahs been maintaining that her family is indebted to the people for electing Naidu for the past 40 years.