I’ll make panyam a model segment: Gouru Charitha Reddy

DP nominee Gouru Charitha Reddy has said her focus will be on combating land grabbing and addressing other perennial problems of Panyam Assembly constituency if she is elected. In an interview with K Madhu Sudhakar, Gouru Charitha Reddy asserted that her main aim is to save the people of Panyam from the ‘corrupt practices’ and ‘rowdyism’ of sitting YSRC MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy

What are pressing problems of Panyam?

The Assembly constituency comprises Orvakal, Kallur and 16 divisions of Kurnool Municipal Corporation, Gadivemula and Panyam mandals in the erstwhile undivided Kurnool district. The 16 divisions in KMC are facing drinking water crisis. The other mandals are also facing irrigation and drinking water problem. The YSRC government has neglected HNSS, Gorukallu, KC Canal, Velagamanu and other irrigation projects, resulting in several water crisis in Panyam. Large scale unemployment is also a major issue due to industrial backwardness of the constituency.

What is your development agenda?

I have prepared a special agenda to develop Panyam as a model constituency in the State by effectively utilising the available natural resources. I will focus on development of Panyam as a industrial hub, besides ensuring speedy completion of pending irrigation projects like Velagamanu and Alaganur in the district to provide water for two crops a year.

What are your strengths to face Katasani?

My strengths are TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership and general secretary Nara Lokesh’s vision to develop the State. The tripartite alliance will ensure that the anti-incumbency vote does not split. The people who are vexed with the autocratic rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, are eager to teach him a fitting lesson in the elections. I have won the people’s trust with my commitment to develop the constituency. I will also focus development of neglected areas in Panyam to promote balanced growth.

What are your winning chances?

I am confident of achieving a landslide victory in the elections. I have been receiving an overwhelming response from the people during my election campaign in the constituency. The joint manifesto of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine is an instant hit among people. Moreover, my husband Gouru Venkata Reddy has contributed a lot to the development of Kurnool district in various capacities. Even I also served as an MLA. We will strive to solve the people’s problems, besides ensuring the development of the constituency on all fronts.