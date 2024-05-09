Modi mania takes over Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA : Election fever touched new heights in Vijayawada on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan participated in a roadshow.

MG Road, a prime spot in the city, was witness to supporters of three strong personalities coming together. While the roadshow was scheduled to begin at 7 pm, scores of people began trickling in at 4.30 pm in a bid to secure the best spot to catch a glimpse of the trio. Fortunately, weather did not play spoilsport as the rains on Tuesday ensured there was a dip in the mercury level in ‘Blazewada’, the sobriquet by which the city is known.

People from all walks of life thronged the venue with flags of varied hues, representing the BJP, TDP and JSP.

Every time a car stopped by the PVP Mall, the starting point for the roadshow, the area reverberated with slogans cheering all the three leaders, but particularly Pawan Kalyan. “Powerstar will definitely win this time. There is no doubt about that,” an excited group of girls told TNIE.

The first to arrive at the scene were Naidu and Pawan. On the dot at 7 pm, the Prime Minister’s cavalcade reached the venue, immediately evoking loud applause from the crowd. ‘Modi, Modi, Modi,’ the people chanted. For someone who had participated in two public meetings in Telangana and one in Rajampeta, Anamayya district, Modi was rather energetic and charismatic as always.

Without wasting any time, the trio hopped onto the campaign vehicle. Flanked by Naidu on the right and Pawan on the left, Modi, quite literally, became the centre of attraction. As the campaign vehicle moved, supporters followed it until the roadshow culminated at Benz Circle.

Many believe that the mere visit of the Prime Minister to the State could sway the poll outcome in NDA’s favour. Mondi Veera Babu from Mangalagiri echoed this belief.