VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to the ‘racist’ slur of Congress leader Sam Pitroda on the skin colour of people of different regions in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday questioned the allies of Congress, particularly those from South and Western parts of India, if they would want to continue to support the grand old party and its divisive mindset.

Addressing an NDA election rally in Kalikiri of Annamayya district, Narendra Modi questioned if Congress chief ministers of Karnataka and Telangana, Siddaramaiah and A Revanth Reddy subscribe to Pitroda’s comments.

“Will DMK, a part of I.N.D.I.A, which takes pride in Tamil culture and heritage, snap ties with Congress on this issue?” he questioned.

Lambasting the YSRC government for its anti-people policies, Modi said the countdown for the fall of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led dispensation in the State has begun.

Later in the day, Modi along with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan participated in a roadshow in Vijayawada.

Modi said he was on a nation-building mission and was working very hard to take India to the top. But the Congress wants to take India in reverse gear. “The Congress is threatening to wind up all the new schemes being implemented by the NDA in the last 10 years once it comes to power. They say they would bring back Article 370, and cancel CAA, the schemes that help the poor with free ration and free medical check-ups. The Congress is also challenging the SC judgment on Ram Mandir with a vile intention to lock out the temple,” he alleged and asked people if it was acceptable to them.

The Prime Minister said the grand old party is detached and uprooted from the culture and traditions of India, and is always aiming to see that the country is divided. They even say that India is not one country and always propose division of the nation.

Stating that the comments of Pitroda, the confidant of the Congress family, and the mentor of ‘Shehzada’ (referring to Rahul Gandhi) showcase the divisive mentality of the Congress, Modi said it is very shameful.

“Congress believes that the people of the North-east look like Chinese and those from South India, like Africans, those from western parts of the country like Arabs and those from the North, like whites,” he said and asked if it was acceptable to the allies of Congress.