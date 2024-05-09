Sharmila takes exception to remark of Bharathi

KADAPA : Taking strong objection to comments of YS Bharathi, wife of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the YSRC is the single player in Kadapa, APCC chief YS Sharmila asked if Bharathi wants to axe all the opponents. “Is this her strategy?” she questioned.

Sharmila, who has been going aggressive against her brothers Jagan and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, trained guns on Bharathi on Wednesday.

She also sent a radio as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi before his arrival in Rayalaseema as part of the NDA election campaign. Posing 10 questions to Modi, she said he has cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh.

“You should also listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of Andhra people. You should apologise to people for deceiving them with empty promises. You come only at the time of elections, but have you come to ensure development in the State,” she asked, while addressing a press conference in Kadapa.

Offended by the claims of her sister-in-law, the Congress State chief said Bharathi should axe YSRC’s opponents to emerge as the only player in the district politics. On Avinash Reddy, she said realising that he would be defeated in the election, he is readying fake passports to leave the country. “Avinash is worried that he would be arrested if he is defeated, and is now preparing the ground to flee the country,” Sharmila claimed.