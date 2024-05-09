TDP & YSRC workers clash in Nallajerla, police book eight persons

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: East Godavari police have registered cases against eight persons in connection with the attack on YSRC’s campaign vehicle in Nallajerla village in Gopalapuram Assembly constituency on Tuesday night.

According CI Durgaprasad, trouble broke out after Home Minister Taneti Vanitha returned to the local former ZPTC member Subrahmanyam’s house on Tuesday. Till then she was campaigning in the village.

Prior to the attack, a verbal duel took place between TDP and YSRC workers for some time. The TDP workers, in a fit of rage, damaged one car and a bike which belonged to YSRC workers.

With tempers running high between the TDP and YSRC workers, the police reached the spot and dispersed both party workers.

According to CI Durga Prasad, a few injured persons were shifted to Tadepalligudem hospital for first aid. The Home Minister later visited the hospital and inquired their health. She told them that she had already given instructions to the police to take stern action against those responsible for the attack.

Meanwhile, the TDP alleged that YSRC workers attacked former ZP chairman Mullapudi Bapiraju’s house with metal rods and stones on Wednesday. Bapiraju said that he was conducting a door-to-door campaign in Chowdavaram village near Nallajerla when the incident occurred. He stated that they have filed a complaint with Nallajerla police on the YSRC workers’ high-handedness and brutal attack on his house.

The CI said that CrPC Section 144 was invoked in Nallajerla and police forces were deployed as a precautionary measure. He said complaints had been received from YSRC and TDP on this incident. The Home Minister is contesting from Gopalapuram SC-reserved Assembly constituency, while Maddipati Venkatraju is in the fray on TDP ticket.

Taneti Vanitha condemns attack

Speaking to the media at Nallajerla, the Home Minister condemned the attack on YSRC workers and her camp house in the village. She alleged that the TDP workers, led by TDP candidate M Venkataraju, attacked the house of former ZPTC member Subrahmanyam and resorted to violence.