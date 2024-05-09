Vijayawada: People can lodge plaints on election expenditure

VIJAYAWADA: In the context of general elections, C-Vigil is receiving and resolving complaints through various channels. Similarly, district election inspectors can be met directly at specific times to address requests and complaints related to electoral issues said District Election Officer and Collector S Dilli Rao.

In a release on Wednesday, District Election Officer and Collector S Dilli Rao announced that Vijayawada Parliamentary Constituency Election Expenditure Observer V Justin; Thiruvuru, Vijayawada West, Vijayawada Central, and Mylavaram assembly constituencies election expense observer Saurabh Sharma; Vijayawada East, Nandigama, Jaggayyapet Assembly Constituencies observer Madan Kumar will be available daily from 4 pm to 5 pm at Panchayat Raj Guest House on Bandar Road in Vijayawada.

District Election Officer and Collector Dilli Rao further explained that the election expense inspectors will also conduct field visits at the areas in the district, during which people and representatives of political parties can meet them directly to convey their concerns.