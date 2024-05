VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued orders, allowing the disbursal of financial assistance to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore to beneficiaries of six welfare schemes, keeping in abeyance, till May 10, the orders of the Election Commission of India (ECI) asking the State government to defer the distribution of aid till the election process is completed.

However, the State government was asked not to disburse the funds or transfer the amount to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries from May 11 to 13. Additionally, the government was also directed not to publicise the distribution of aid by any means, including social media.

The court made it clear that there shall not be any fanfare or ceremonies or involvement of any political functionary to ensure that all other relevant instructions of the ECI in the Model Code of Conduct are followed.

As per the communication between the Election Commission and the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, a total amount of Rs 14,165.66 crore was to be released under six different schemes before March 14. These schemes are: Aasara (Rs 6,394 crore), YSR Kalyanamastu/Shaadi Tohfa (Rs 78.53 crore), Jagananna Vidya Deevena (Rs 708.68 crore), farmer input subsidy (`1,294.59 crore), Cheyutha (Rs 5,060.49 crore), and EBC Nestham (Rsd 629.37 crore).

The ECI had issued directions to the State government to defer the disbursement of aid till June 6, until after the election process is completed.

‘Govt implementing 6 schemes for over last 4 yrs’

Challenging the same, beneficiaries of these schemes from different parts of the State filed separate petitions in the High Court.

Justice B Krishnamohan heard them in the form of a lunch motion petition on Tuesday and Wednesday, and directed the poll panel to submit its decision on the State government’s fresh proposal, explaining the reasons for the disbursement of aid.

Petitioners’ counsel CV Mohan Reddy argued that it was the government’s responsibility to provide aid to farmers, women, and students under these schemes, which are ongoing and are not newly-launched to woo the voters.

Pointing out that the ECI had allowed Chandrababu Naidu’s government to disburse funds under the Pasupu Kukuma scheme ahead of the elections in 2019, Mohan sought to know why the EC was objecting to it now. He added the aid will be distributed via DBT mode.

Stressing that the six schemes are being implemented for the past four-and-a-half years, Advocate General S Sriram said as per the availability of funds, the amount is released.

Appearing for the ECI, advocate Avinash Desai said the poll panel studied the State government’s proposals and subsequently issued orders, allowing the government to disburse aid anytime after May 13. He pointed out that the ECI had revised the order as it had earlier said that the financial assistance cannot be disbursed till the end of the election process (June 6). Desai added the above decision was taken to ensure a level-playing field for all contestants in the elections.

He said only a few beneficiaries have asked for the disbursement of funds and most importantly, petitioners have no right to seek the disbursement of aid on particular dates. He argued that MCC is equally applicable to the ongoing schemes as well as new ones.