Eluru: Know your candidates

Eluru Lok Sabha
K Sunil Kumar Yadav, YSRC
Son of minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, is making electoral debut as Eluru MP candidate in the upcoming general elections. Politically novice, 33-year-old Sunil Kumar is a multi-faceted businessman and has been closely following the State politics along with his father
Putta Mahesh Yadav, TDP
Son of Mydukuru MLA candidate Sudhakar Yadav and son-in-law of TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishna, Mahesh is contesting for the first time as Eluru MP. He hails from a strong political family and his father Sudhakar Yadav served as TTD chairman in the past. He promised completion of the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project if TDP voted to power
ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES
Eluru
Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, YSRC
Popularly known as Alla Nani, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas won thrice from Eluru constituency and served as Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet. He started his political career in early 2000s and is known as a close confidant of Jagan. Nani is confident over his victory for the fourth time
Badeti Radha Krishna, TDP
Brother of former MLA late Badeti Kota Rama Rao, Radha Krishna is making his electoral debut in the 2024 elections against senior politician Alla Nani. However, Radha Krishna is backed by TDP leaders and Jana Sena leaders who helped him to complete the Sankalpa Yatra in Eluru town. Determined to bag the seat Rama Rao has intensified his campaigning
Denduluru
Kotaru Abbaya Chowdary, YSRC
Hailing from a strong political family background in West Godavari district, Kotaru Abbaya Chowdary recorded his maiden victory in 2019 elections with more than 15,000 votes against TDP senior leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar. Abbaya Chowdary is again taking on Prabhakar for the second time and confident over his victory in the general elections
Chintamaneni Prabhakar, TDP
Two- time MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar is contesting for the fourth time from Denduluru Assembly constituency on TDP ticket in the 2024 elections. Prabhakar is famous for his controversial comments and behaviour. He won in the 2009 and 2019 elections and now focusing to win back the segment from the YSRC by banking anti-incumbency votes
Unguturu
Puppala Srinivasa Rao (Vasubabu), YSRC
Sitting MLA Puppala Srinivasa Rao, known to people as Vasubabu started his political career in 2014 and won as MLA in the 2019 elections from Unguturu Assembly constituency. A businessman by profession, Srinivasa Rao attracted to politics and joined YSRC to dedicate his services to the people of Unguturu
Patsamatla Dharmaraju, Jana Sena party
Jana Sena party leader Patsamatla Dharmaraju is making electoral debut in the 2024 elections and is supported by the tripartite alliance—TDP, BJP and JSP. Dharmaraju hails from an affluent Kshatriya family background located in Unguturu mandal. He has been vigorously striving to win the hearts of the people
Polavaram
Tellam Rajyalakshmi, YSRC
Wife of sitting Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, Rajyalakshmi was nominated by YSRC high command to contest from Polavaram due to anti-incumbency. Though Balaraju emerged victorious in 2004, 2009, 2012 (by-election) and 2019 elections, the top brass of YSRC has decided to nominate his wife to fight anti-incumbency in the Polavaram Assembly segment
Chirri BalaRaju, JSP
As a part of the tripartite alliance, Jana Sena party leader Chirri Balaraju was nominated to contest from Polavaram Assembly constituency in the upcoming general elections. A staunch supporter of Pawan Kalyan and ideology of Jana Sena Party, Chirri Balaraju hails from poor agricultural family background. He promises to develop the constituency on par with others
Chintalapudi
Kambham Vijaya Raju, YSRC
Road Transport Officer-turned-politician Vijaya Raju is making his electoral debut in the 2024 elections from SC reserved Chintalapudi segment against political novice Songa Roshan of Telugu Desam Party. He joined YSRC party in 2014 and has been a strong supporter to the party in the constituency. Banking the welfare schemes of YSRC, Raju has garnered people’s support
Songa Roshan Kumar, TDP
Techie-turned-politician Songa Roshan Kumar is a known face in Chintalapudi Assembly constituency before he forayed into politics. With his NGO ‘Mission Hope’, Roshan Kumar touched more than 30 villages in Chintalapudi and supported poor people by providing scholarships to students, food to daily wage labourers and with many other welfare activities
Nuzvid
Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao, YSRC
A three-time MLA, Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao is contesting for the fourth time from Nuzvid segment. He is the son of Meka Venkata Swetha Chalapathi Venu Gopala Apparao, who ruled the Nuzvid for over half a century. Pratap was elected as Nuzvid MLA in 2004 on Congress ticket and joined YSRC in 2014
Kolusu Parthasarathy, TDP
BC leader from Krishna district, Kolusu Parthasarathy left YSRC and joined opposition TDP recently as he was denied Penamaluru ticket. The 60-year-old successfully contested from Penamaluru constituency in 2019 and represented Vuyyur once (2005) and Penamaluru twice (2009 and 2019). He served as a minister in YSR, Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy cabinets
Kaikalur
Dulam Nageswara Rao, YSRC
The 65-year-old sitting MLA successfully contested in the 2019 elections and is contesting for the second consecutive time from the same Kaikaluru constituency. Nageswara Rao is a businessman by profession and belongs to the Kapu community. He started his political career with Congress and later joined YSRC. He is famous for his social services
Kamineni Srinivas, BJP
Former minister in TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet, Kamineni Srinivas took a break from politics for five years and is now in the poll fray with BJP ticket in Kaikaluru Assembly segment for the 2024 elections. Started his political career with Praja Rajyam Party in 2009, Srinivas lost once in 2009 and won in 2014. He joined BJP soon after PRP was merged into Congress