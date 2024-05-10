Eluru: Know your candidates

Eluru Lok Sabha

K Sunil Kumar Yadav, YSRC

Son of minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, is making electoral debut as Eluru MP candidate in the upcoming general elections. Politically novice, 33-year-old Sunil Kumar is a multi-faceted businessman and has been closely following the State politics along with his father

Putta Mahesh Yadav, TDP

Son of Mydukuru MLA candidate Sudhakar Yadav and son-in-law of TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishna, Mahesh is contesting for the first time as Eluru MP. He hails from a strong political family and his father Sudhakar Yadav served as TTD chairman in the past. He promised completion of the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project if TDP voted to power

ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES

Eluru

Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, YSRC

Popularly known as Alla Nani, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas won thrice from Eluru constituency and served as Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet. He started his political career in early 2000s and is known as a close confidant of Jagan. Nani is confident over his victory for the fourth time

Badeti Radha Krishna, TDP

Brother of former MLA late Badeti Kota Rama Rao, Radha Krishna is making his electoral debut in the 2024 elections against senior politician Alla Nani. However, Radha Krishna is backed by TDP leaders and Jana Sena leaders who helped him to complete the Sankalpa Yatra in Eluru town. Determined to bag the seat Rama Rao has intensified his campaigning