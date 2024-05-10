Heavyweights Vemireddy, Vijayasai Reddy to battle it out in Nellore

NELLORE : Amidst the savory aroma of Nellore’s renowned ‘Chepala Pulusu’, a fierce political showdown unfolds in the Lok Sabha constituency.

As the countdown to polling day on May 13 nears, the political temperature is soaring in the constituency with two heavyweights, TDP’s Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and YSRC’s Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy, locked in a fierce battle.

Despite their two-decade-long presence in the State politics, Vemireddy and Vijayasai Reddy are making their debut in the battle for ballots. Vemireddy is a former Rajya Sabha member, while Vijayasai Reddy, is serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Vemireddy took an early lead, kicking off his election campaign ahead of others with various outreach programmes in the constituency. He has been nursing his constituency even when he was in the YSRC.

However, amidst a series of political developments, Vemireddy, along with his wife and former TTD Board member Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, joined the TDP. Prashanthi Reddy, is contesting from Kovur Assembly segment, which is a part of Nellore parliamentary constituency.

“To make Nellore parliamentary constituency a role model for others, I envision implementing various development programmes, leveraging the area’s vast resources and expansive coastal region. These programmes will create employment opportunities for the youth. Given Nellore’s strategic location as a gateway to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, investing in infrastructure and facilities will catalyze development,” said Vemireddy.

“Plans include establishing a special office in Nellore City, dedicated to serving constituents and ensuring accountability. Regardless of my location as an MP, my commitment to service remains unwavering. Focusing on the district’s interests, I will advocate for vital projects such as national highways, bridges, and beautification of beaches, securing funds through parliamentary efforts,” he said.

However, political analysts are surprised when the ruling YSRC appointed Vijayasai Reddy as the Nellore Lok Sabha segment incharge and subsequently nominated him to contest from this seat. Vijayasai Reddy, however, is confident of winning the election.

He said, “Completing the Somasila High-Level Canal on a war-footing to provide irrigation water to one lakh acres and drinking water to 2.5 lakh people and setting up 40 mega godowns with a storage capacity of one lakh tonnes through public-private partnership are his priorities. I am aiming to strengthen Nellore’s economic ecosystem in the next five years to provide higher income to farmers, farm labourers, traders, and those involved in the transportation system. Building a world-class sports complex at Mogallapalli near Nellore City at a cost of `250 crore in 150 acres and sponsoring foreign education for 100 economically disadvantaged students are also my promises.”

With the Congress nominating former Nellore Collector Koppula Raju as its candidate, it may pose a challenge to the ruling YSRC’s prospects in the area. While the Congress may not be a strong contender for victory, its presence could potentially impact the chances of the YSRC. Following the State’s bifurcation, the Congress witnessed a significant decline in its voting percentage, dropping to 1.42% in 2014 and further to 0.78% in 2019, which was even lower than the NOTA option at 1.33%.