I’ll focus on rail project, textile parks for growth: Malagundla Sankaranarayana

Malagundla Sankaranarayana, YSRC candidate for Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency, is confident of his victory in the elections. He has also exuded confidence that the YSRC will win majority Assembly seats in the erstwhile undivided Anantapur district for his commitment to the development of the State and welfare of the people. In an interview with CP Venugopal, M Sankaranarayana revealed his plans for the development of the backward region with emphasis on better infrastructure and industrial growth. Additionally, he has vowed to address pressing issues such as drought mitigation in Rayadurg

What is the people’s response to your electioneering?

We are getting a good response from the people, particularly beneficiaries of development programmes and welfare schemes of the YSRC government. Responding to the call given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, beneficiaries of various welfare schemes are also actively participating in the YSRC election campaign in villages. At some places, we are promising to resolve the local issues brought to our notice by the people.

What are the issues identified by you and how will you solve them?

There is a need to provide better rail and road connectivity to the district to boost export of agriculture produce and other products from Anantapur. I will strive to get Bengaluru - Rayadurg - Kalyanadurg - Tumkur- Bengaluru railway line completed on a priority basis. It will help to boost export of garments from Rayadurg, agricultural produce from Kalyanadurg and vegetables from Madakasira. Now, many mandals in the district are turning into horticulture hubs. The railway line will help ensure better marketing facilities to horticulture produce.

What is the state of Rayadurg and Pamidi Textile Parks?

After agriculture, most of the people in the district are dependent on the garment industry for their livelihood. I believe that development of textile parks in Rayadurg and Pamidi will benefit thousands of people directly and indirectly. Emphasis will also be laid on skill development, marketing and logistics to develop the textile industry in a big way. The development of textile industry will help check migration of people from the drought-prone mandals in search of livelihood.

What is your plan to develop Gutti Kota?

I will exert pressure on the Centre for the development of historic Gutti Kota. As it has good road connectivity, I will strive to develop the fort as a major tourist destination. I will also focus on development of other places of historical importance to promote tourism in a big way.

How will you tackle the drought-like situation in Rayadurg?

In places like Govindavadi in Rayadurg constituency, sand heaps are seen on the roads, indicating the intensify of desertification. I will conduct further study on the issue and exert pressure on the Centre to check desertification. As a measure to boost higher education in the backward region, I will strive to get Central institutions set up in Rayalaseema.

How many seats will the YSRC win in the district?

We will win more than 10 Assembly and two parliamentary seats in the erstwhile undivided district as the YSRC government has achieved the trust of people by effectively implementing several development programmes and welfare schemes in the last five years, benefiting all sections.