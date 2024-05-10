Naidu exhorts voters to hang YSRC to ‘fan’ in elections

VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should seek the votes only after giving explanation on hefty electricity charges and his failure to impose prohibition on liquor.

Addressing public meetings at Kurupam, Cheepurupalli and Visakhapatnam as part of Praja Galam on Thursday, Naidu called on the voters to hang the YSRC to the fan (its symbol) in the elections.

“Do not believe the misinformation campaign being resorted to by Jagan that the welfare schemes will be stopped if I come back to power. In fact, I will double the schemes besides providing employment to the youth,” he asserted.

The TDP chief felt that if Jagan is brave enough he should talk about Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly but should not force his cabinet colleague Botcha Satyanarayana to pass comments on him.

Accusing Jagan of playing political games to gain sympathy through tools such as a rooster knife, murder of his paternal uncle and now with a pebble, Naidu asked the YSRC chief if he ever spoke truth to the people of the State. Jagan was afraid that if had told the truth his head might break open into a thousand pieces, Naidu mocked.

Besides promising to implement several welfare schemes in the North Andhra region, the TDP chief assured to enhance the wages of homeguards immediately after the TDP allied National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forms the coming government.

Stating that North Andhra is the stronghold of the TDP, he said that the party has some special affection towards this region.

Accusing Botcha Satyanarayana of mortgaging North Andhra to Jagan, the TDP supremo said that the pattadar passbooks of the lands should not have Jagan’s photos but official seals.

He further went on to say that the ruling party is trembling with fear of losing after witnessing the enormous response to the road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vijayawada.

Maintaining that he has given various benefits for women, the TDP chief said that he will implement more welfare schemes for them soon after the NDA forms the government. Pointing out the problems that will arise with the AP Land Titling Act, Naidu promised to revoke the legislation immediately after coming to power.

Naidu to conclude Praja Galam meetings tomorrow

With only two days remaining for the electioneering, a busy schedule awaits for TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for the coming two days. After addressing three Praja Galam public meetings on Thursday, Naidu will be addressing five more on Friday and three on Saturday, the final day for campaigning. TDP sources revealed that Naidu will address meetings in Vundi, Eluru, Gannavaram, Macherala and Ongole Assembly segments on Friday. Till Thursday Naidu addressed Praja Galam meetings in 82 Assembly segments