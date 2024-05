Will strive to protect honour of Muslims: Jagan

“The BJP leaders did not make a mention of SCS, but delivered speeches to satisfy TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, foster son Pawan Kalyan (Jana Sena president), and Vadinamma (BJP AP unit chief D Purandeswari),” he alleged.

Stating that local leaders have been seeking the establishment of a medical college in Rajampeta, Jagan assured the people that he will take steps to establish the 18th medical college in the constituency during his second term.

“If you want to see the completion of Annamayya Project and Galeru Nagari canal till Railway Kodur, you should choose YSRC,” he told people.

‘Declare support for Muslim quota before PM’

Earlier at a public meeting in Kurnool, Jagan reiterated his commitment to protect the interests of Minorities and charged the TDP with aligning with the BJP although it is opposed to reservations based on religion.

Further, he demanded Naidu to declare his support for Muslim quota while sharing the stage with PM Modi. “On one hand, Naidu has aligned with the BJP, and on the other, he is wooing Muslims for votes,” Jagan quipped. Asserting that the basis of giving reservation is not religion, but backwardness of Minorities, the Chief Minister said only those who are very poor in the Muslim community will be eligible for 4% reservation. “I will also strive to protect the honour of Muslims on matters like CAA and NRC,” he promised.

He pointed out that besides giving respectable posts like Deputy Chief Minister and Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council to representatives of the Muslim community, Jagan said he has also given 4% political reservation for Muslims by allotting seven Assembly and Lok Sabha tickets to them, besides making Urdu the second official language in the State.

He stressed that his government changed the course of the State by disbursing Rs 2.7 lakh crore through various DBT welfare schemes, creating 2.31 lakh government jobs, making English medium education accessible to students of poor families, empowering women and farmers, and overhauling the administration with village and ward secretariats.