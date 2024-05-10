Pawan terms Jagan’s assurance to Muslims on quota vote bank politics

VIJAYAWADA : Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan asserted that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is committed to the development of the minorities and fulfilment of election promises mentioned in the common manifesto for the welfare and development of the State.

Addressing an election rally after conducting a road show in the Vijayawada West Constituency on Thursday evening along with NDA candidate Y Sujana Chowdary, the JSP chief lambasted the YSRC government for its wayward administration.

Ridiculing Jagan Mohan Reddy for not ensuring the safety of a woman near his palatial residence, Pawan Kalyan wondered how such a person would protect the Muslim reservations. He maintained that Jagan’s assurances to Muslims on reservation are only vote bank politics.

Pawan Kalyan said Jagan understood that he would suffer a defeat in the coming elections and is now making fervent appeals to people to elect him again. “Why would people believe a person who derailed the State’s programme once again?” the JSP chief asked. He urged people to vote for the alliance for the future of the State.