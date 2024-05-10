Vijayawada railway division sells scrap worth Rs 7.20 cr

VIJAYAWADA : Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway has achieved a remarkable feat by selling scrap worth Rs 7.20 crore through a single e-auction conducted on May 8.

The division disposed of 1,547 metric tonnes of scrap on Wednesday, generating substantial revenue for the railways. This is the highest-ever revenue achieved through a single e-auction in the history of Vijayawada Division. Previously, in the financial year 2023-24, the division had sold 21,460 MT of scrap through e-auction, fetching revenue of Rs 89.94 crore. Fifty such auctions are conducted every year by the Stores Department to dispose of the scrap from various depots across the division. The scrap sale includes materials like rail scrap, S&T waste, miscellaneous waste, iron, steel, and other metals, which were disposed of through e-auction. The division is making all-out efforts to achieve the target fixed by the Railway Board in scrap sales.

Vijayawada DRM Narendra A Patil commended the hardwork of the stores department and congratulated Sr DMM KB Tirupathiah and his team for generating the highest revenue in single e-auction.