YSRC government bailed out SHGs from verge of closure: Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday emphasised the need for continuity of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the welfare programmes to continue in the State.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership administration was taken to the doorsteps of the people, and through a volunteer system welfare schemes were provided to the people. “It was our government that bailed out the SHGs, which were on the verge of closure due to negligence of the previous government, and in our regime, their number had increased,” he said.

On the financial situation of the State, Sajjala said GSDP improved from 4.47 % in the TDP regime to 4.87 % under YSRC. He asserted that MSMEs have increased by encouragement of Jagan Mohan Reddy, which is quite contradictory to the claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims Central Assistance to MSMEs has decreased.