Kadapa: Avinash Reddy locked in a triangular contest

KADAPA: After more than a decade, Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency is set to witness a triangular contest. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in support of the party nominee and APCC chief YS Sharmila in Kadapa on Saturday, the last day of the election campaign.

Sitting YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy is seeking re-election from the Lok Sabha constituency. Tripartite alliance nominee Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy is also in the fray, resulting in a three-cornered contest for the key Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh.

The focal point of the electoral showdown seems to be revolving around the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Avinash Reddy, backed by seven strong MLA candidates from the parliamentary constituency, and a robust party machinery, is likely to benefit from the split in anti-incumbency vote between Congress nominee Sharmila and TDP candidate Bhupesh to achieve a hat-trick victory.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s prediction on his sister Sharmila’s prospects of losing her deposit in the election, has boosted the morale of YSRC cadres.

Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency comprises Kadapa, Mydukur, Proddatur, Jammalamadugu, Pulivendula, Kamalapuram and Badvel Assembly segments, with a total electorate of 15,96,923.

Historically, Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency witnessed its first triangular contest in 1952. Jagan’s resignation from the Congress in 2009 and subsequent formation of the YSRC had reshaped the political narrative. In the byelection in 2011, Jagan achieved landslide victory over DL Ravindra Reddy of Congress and MV Mysoora Reddy of TDP.

Avinash Reddy seems to be leveraging his past electoral triumphs, notwithstanding the allegations against him pertaining to Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, to consolidate his strength and win the election.

Conversely, Sharmila, in her electoral debut, has emphasised the Vivekananda Reddy murder case as a central issue, criticising Avinash Reddy’s candidature, to win the people’s support.

Bhupesh seems to be hopeful that the vote split in YSR support base between Avinash Reddy and Sharmila will benefit him, besides the combined strength of tripartite alliance.

Despite division within the YS family, Sharmila and Avinash Reddy are leaving no stone unturned to win the trust of people.

The scheduled visit of Rahul and senior Congress leaders is likely to help Sharmila strengthen her prospects as she is highlighting the grand old party’s commitment to development and welfare.