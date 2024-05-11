Remote tribal villagers in ASR district plead for transportation facility

VISAKHAPATNAM : In preparation for the upcoming elections on May 13, tribal communities residing in Thattapudi, Chindulapadu, and Peda Buruga villages of Alluri Sitarama Raju district are appealing to district authorities and the election commission for transportation facilities to enable them to cast their votes conveniently.

These remote hilltop villages, situated in the Pinakota panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal, house approximately 80 eligible voters. To reach their designated polling stations in Chintapaka village, residents must undertake a challenging trek spanning 15km (30 km up and down) through dense forests. From Chintapaka, they still face an additional 4-km journey to reach their respective polling booths in Pinakota and Koraparthi.

Expressing the villagers’ sentiments, one resident stated, “The lack of road facilities to our hilltop villages forces us to navigate through dense forests until we reach Chintapaka. Therefore, we earnestly request the district authorities to organise transportation from Chintapaka to our designated polling stations. Without this assistance, we would have to endure an additional 4-km walk to reach the polling booths. Providing transportation would not only save us valuable time but also conserve our energy, ensuring our ability to exercise our voting rights effectively.”

This plea echoes similar appeals made by other tribal communities in the region, such as the 342 residents of Dyatri, Madrebu, and Tunisibu villages, who require a 60-km horseback journey to vote in the elections. Additionally, 40 tribal individuals from Kalyan Gummi village in Gumma panchayat also petitioned district authorities for assistance.

Thanks to the intervention of Paderu ITDA Project Officer V Abishek, the authorities have been directed to verify the routes and arrange transportation for these tribal communities. Consequently, the villagers will be provided with transportation facilities, ensuring their ability to cast their votes with ease.