Rs 7 crore unaccounted cash seized in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: East Godavari district police have seized Rs 7 crore unaccounted cash which was being illegally transported in a van on Saturday.



Ironically, the incident came into light when the van was hit by a lorry and the locals noticed that seven carton boxes in the van contained cash. Immediately the locals informed the police who rushed to the spot and seized the cash.



According to the East Godavari SP Jagadish, the vehicle was going from Vijayawada towards Visakhapatnam and met with a road accident near Ananthapalli toll plaza. In the mishap, the driver of the overturned van sustained injuries and was shifted to Gopalapuram hospital for treatment.



"Each carton box contained Rs 1 crore and we are suspecting that the unaccounted cash is being transported to be distributed to voters. The accused had hidden the cardboard boxes in between other bags. The seized cash has been handed over to election commission officials and further investigation is on," said the SP.