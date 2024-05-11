TDP-led alliance will make a clean sweep in Andhra Pradesh: Nara Bhuvaneswari

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, and Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of Heritage Foods, has entered direct politics for the first time, and campaigned for the victory of her husband and son Lokesh. In an exclusive interview with Bandhavi Annam, Nara Bhuvaneswari recounted her emotional turmoil when CBN was arrested in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation scam case, and explained the reasons for taking up ‘Nijam Gelavali Yatra’. Revealing her future plans, she exuded confidence that the tripartite alliance will make a clean sweep in the elections

You have campaigned for your husband in Kuppam. How is the people’s response to your campaign?

The campaign has gone really well. I’m thankful to the people of Kuppam for their confidence in CBN.

The YSRC is alleging that Kuppam has not achieved any growth despite Naidu being the CM thrice. What have you observed at the ground level during your poll campaign?

They may be ignorant of how CBN has developed the constituency. In fact, he has announced a special manifesto comprising 20 promises for the development of Kuppam. The truth remains the same despite YSRC’s mudslinging attempts on CBN.

Condemning CBN’s arrest and to console the bereaved families of those who died unable to digest the arrest of the ex-CM, you took up ‘Nijam Gelavali Yatra’. What made you undertake the yatra?

Though I started the yatra after being asked by my husband to do so, I felt I’m one among the TDP cadre as the yatra continued, and that inspired me to fight for truth. After CBN was released on bail, though I was suggested to stop the yatra, I decided to go on. It has helped me aware of people’s problems under Jagan’s repressive regime.

How confident are you about your son Lokesh’s win in Mangalagiri?

After the defeat in 2019, he took it as a challenge to win from the same Assembly constituency, and I appreciate it very much. He is going to win the election with a good majority.

What is your opinion on the Super Six manifesto of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine?

Super Six is envisaged to cover all sections of people. It has laid emphasis on safety and security of women, besides their empowerment.

As the daughter of one Chief Minister and wife of another CM, you must have observed politics very closely. In the current scenario, what is your take on targeting women politicians?

Sometimes I feel we are still in a barbaric age. In order to reduce crimes against women, it is necessary to instil fear of law, which was there during CBN’s regime.

How many seats do you think the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance will win?

The NDA is going to make a clean sweep by winning all 25 Lok Sabha seats, and over 150 Assembly seats

What will be your role in the TDP after June 4? Can we expect you to join direct politics?

I don’t think I will venture into direct politics, and I’m not interested in it. I’ll get back to being MD of Heritage Foods, and managing NTR Trust, which I love the most.

