Vote for NDA to protect your lands: N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has assured the people that the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act will be revoked soon after the NDA comes to power in the State.

Addressing ‘Praja Galam’ meetings in five Assembly constituencies on Saturday, Naidu cautioned the people that if they want their lands to remain with them they should bring the NDA to power in the State.

“The Land Titling Act came from the thought of grabbing the lands of the people. Except giving Xerox copies for your lands, originals will be kept with them and no one knows whether their properties are pledged and the records of lands changed. Documents are given to every yard of land from the British era. But after Jagan came to power, records of all lands were made online and the company that maintains the online site located somewhere else. As we will have no original records, we have to approach the titling officer, a private individual to be nominated by Jagan, for any of our land transactions, and we will be able to sell/purchase lands only after getting his approval. Thus our fate will be decided by a person nominated by Jagan,” the former Chief Minister explained.

Asserting that the common agenda of all the three alliance partners is that the State should survive and people should be victorious, the TDP supremo said if the people vote for the YSRC in these elections it is nothing like ending the future of Andhra Pradesh.

Promising to supply power at Rs 1.50 per unit to aqua farmers, Naidu also assured the land owners that the photo of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be deleted from the pattadar passbooks and replace it with the official seal.

The three parties, the TDP, the Jana Sena Party and the BJP, have come together keeping in view only the welfare of the people and the future of the State, he averred, adding that the common agenda of all the three alliance partners is that the State should survive.

Calling upon the people to elect the candidates of the tripartite alliance with a huge majority, he reminded the public that only three days are left for them to give their verdict.

Asserting that the State should be get rid of the ‘psycho’ CM Jagan, he said, “The YSRC is ready to distribute Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 to each voter but the lives of people will not prosper if you accept this money. With the vote that you are casting Tadepalli Palace (the Chief Minister’s camp office now) should feel trembled.”

Alleging that Jagan always resorts to backdoor politics, the TDP supremo observed, “Jagan enters into an alliance with parties only to feel safe from the cases that are pending against him, while the TDP enters into alliance with any party for the progress of the State.”

Only the TDP knows how to create assets and distribute the revenue generated from these properties to the people, he said and listed out various schemes implemented by the previous TDP regime.

On reservation to Muslim minorities, the TDP supremo said, “We’re committed to safeguarding the 4% reservation for minorities, and we will even wage a legal battle in court for their rights.”

“My second signature upon taking office will ensure the end of the Land Grabbing Act. Hence, voting for the NDA is vital to protect your lands,” the TDP supremo stressed.