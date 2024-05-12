Allu Arjun’s visit to house of Nandyal YSRC candidate creates ripples

KURNOOL: Nandyal city reverberated with affection and slogans when hundreds of die-hard fans gathered to give a rousing welcome to film actor Allu Arjun.

On Saturday, he, along with his wife Sneha Reddy, visited his friend and YSRC candidate Silpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy and announced his support to the ruling party. This unusual development has sent ripples in the political arena, particularly among the Opposition parties.

Speaking to the media, Allu Arjun lauded Ravichandra for developing the city in the past five years. He took to his X handle and wrote, “Grateful to the people of Nandyal for the warm reception. Thank you, @SilpaRaviReddy garu, for the hospitality. Wishing you the very best in the elections and beyond. You have my unwavering love and support.”

The sudden visit of Allu Arjun to Nandyal and to meet the YSRC candidate left everyone surprised at a time when his uncle and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is contesting from Pithapuram Assembly constituency. It is to be noted that Allu Arjun on May 9, took to X and wished his paternal uncle Pawan Kalyan. He said, “My heartfelt wishes to PawanKalyan garu on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of the path you have chosen, dedicating your life to service. As a family member, my love and support will always be with you. My best wishes for achieving all that you aspire for.”

Responding to this, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who was also campaigning for his party candidate NMD Farooq in Nandyal town on the same day, accused that followers of local MLA Ravi were carrying Jana Sena flags resorting to cheap politics in the town.

There is no mistake in Allu Arjun visiting his friend, but YSRC men used this situation politically, he added.

Bunny and MLA booked for MCC violation

The Nandyal Two Town Police have filed a case against film actor Allu Arjun and Nandyal MLA Silpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy for violating election code on Saturday. Allu Arjun visited Nandyal and met the MLA, which attracted huge crowd. Stating that this has violated the election norms, Nandyal DSP N Ravindranath Reddy said case was booked under relevant sections