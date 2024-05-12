Bottom line of the election is trust: Co-founder and director of I-PAC

“Any campaign has largely three-four legs: Leader, positive propaganda, negative propaganda which is attacking the opponent, and lastly, the organization. If I were to compare YSRC and TDP, in terms of leadership, the latter is at a great disadvantage,” Rishi claims. The reasoning being that people wonder how long will TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu be at the helm of affairs and the lack of clarity on a successor. “Despite Yuva Galam, Lokesh has not come out as a leader and major parts of the party are not confident of his leadership,” he opines.

On Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, he has a rather interesting take. Pawan’s major mistake, he believes, was to brand himself a community leader. “In today’s time, any leader would find it extremely difficult if he brands himself a community leader. Such cannot win even as a legislator. Jana Sena is contesting 13-14 seats while its other candidates are TDP-affiliated,” he observes.

In contrast, Jagan chose the State as his field and people see that he will be there for decades to come while on the other side, there is no clarity, he emphasizes. He poses intriguing questions to buttress his a arguments—Will Jana Sena accept Lokesh’s leadership? Will TDP cadre accept Pawan Kalyan?

Elaborating on the organisational point, he observes that TDP cadre isn’t highly functional wherever Jana Sena is contesting and vice-versa. “Their alliance is not a done deal,” he says. The logic is that TDP cadre wouldn’t support enthusiastically an MP candidate of say BJP or Jana Sena who doesn’t have a TDP background. Why? “It might have worked in Bihar but in Andhra, politics is very territorial. YSRCP has no such issue. It is far more united and prepared organizationally,” he replies.

On the positive propaganda aspect, he explains how they came up with the slogan Siddham for YSRC. “It was the time when two MPs were leaving the party and we were releasing the candidates’ list. There were some internal issues. The opposition announced their alliance. Then there was talk of BJP joining them and Congress was bringing in Sharmila garu which is kind of a support system for the alliance. We decided then on branding.”

The idea, according to him, was to showcase Jagan as challenging the opposition to bring it on.