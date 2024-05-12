Chandrababu Naidu urges APSRTC to operate additional buses to enable voters exercise franchise

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that voters are moving to native places in Andhra Pradesh from Telangana for voting, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu requested the APSRTC Managing Director (MD) to make arrangements to provide more buses to meet the demand and enable voters to participate in the elections.

In a letter addressed to the APSRTC MD on Saturday, Naidu said that as large number of voters will be moving to their native villages/towns to exercise their franchise, it requires logistics planning by APSRTC to facilitate their movement.

“Already it is reported that there is large scale rush in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and other bus stations with people waiting for hours to board the bus. It is time that some unscrupulous operators will be fleecing the commuters by charging exorbitant fares . As a public sector organisation, APSRTC should set good example by providing the best service without increasing the fares,” Naidu mentioned in the letter.