Eight South Coastal LS seats to play key role in Andhra Pradesh poll outcome

VIJAYAWADA: Irrigation water and remunerative prices for the crops have been a constant worry for the farmers of the upland areas of Jaggaiahpet in Vijayawada Parliamentary constituency (NTR district) to Sullurpeta in Tirupati Lok Sabha segment (Tirupati district). Development and employment opportunities are what the youth of the Krishna Delta and Southern coastal districts of the State seek. Steep rise in the prices of essential commodities and increasing crimes against them are what concern the women.

All these issues will be in the minds of the electorate of these eight Lok Sabha constituencies -- Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nellore and Tirupati -- consisting of 56 Assembly segments when the State goes to polls on Monday.

Caste equations will have a definite impact on the poll outcome and for that very reason, the political parties and candidates have been trying to woo the people of these communities in different ways. Backward Classes constitute a majority of population in these eight Lok Sabha seats, followed by SCs, OCs and minorities, while STs are less in these 56 Assembly segments. BC vote will be the determinant factor in the poll outcome.

Though the Krishna River flows through Vijayawada and Machilpatnam Parliamentary constituencies, farmers of the region are unable to get any advantage. Tail-end mandals along the Krishna and its canals are facing drinking water scarcity. Upland farmers of Jaggaiahpet and other parts of NTR district are unable to get water for irrigation, following the dispute over Krishna water sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.