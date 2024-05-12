It’s Gen Z vs seasoned in Machilipatnam segment

VIJAYAWADA: The foremost port city and administrative centre of Krishna district, Machilipatnam Assembly constituency is gearing up to witness a fierce poll battle between 27-year-old YSRC candidate Perni Vaka Sai Krishna Murthy (Kittu), son of incumbent MLA and former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), and 52-year-old TDP candidate and former minister Kollu Ravindra.

Though the segment is popular because of its rich historical background which was dominated by the Dutch, French and British, some enduring challenges have been persisting for decades. These include the unchanged urban design dating back to the British era, the underdevelopment of the city situated below sea level, and the significant increase in population.

Pointing out the dysfunctional drainage system in the constituency, the residents complain that even a minor rainfall in Machilipatnam city is resulting in choking roads with knee-deep rain water for hours.

Speaking about the drinking water problem in the city, Venkata Narsamma, a resident of Pothepalli, told TNIE that despite the initiation of eight reservoir projects during the previous government, they are yet to be made accessible to the public. Currently, only one reservoir at Tharakatur is providing drinking water to the residents of the Machilipatnam constituency, as well as those of the Pedana constituency. However, locals contend that this supply is insufficient.

B Subrahmanyam, from Chilakalapudi emphasised that the construction of Bandar Port has been a longstanding aspiration of the residents. The people hope that the establishment of this port will alleviate job scarcity for future generations, he added and said, “However, for decades, this dream has remained elusive. The former CM Chandrababu Naidu, hastily laid the foundation stone of the port during previous elections, without addressing the port’s development during their five-year tenure.”