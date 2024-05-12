Nadda confident of NDA victory in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday expressed confidence that NDA will win the elections in Andhra Pradesh, citing the overwhelming response from the people. Nadda made these remarks during a roadshow in Tirupati as part of the BJP campaign for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections scheduled on May 13.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication to the nation’s development. He envisioned Tirupati as a future IT hub under Modi’s leadership, promising significant strides in employment generation.

Nara Lokesh, in his address, reminisced on the TDP government’s initiatives in increasing employment and livelihood opportunities across the Rayalaseema region, including Tirupati. He criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, labelling him as the “cancer afflicting Rayalaseema,” alleging that under his rule, no projects were completed.

Lokesh blamed Jagan’s governance for driving existing companies away and dissuading new ones from investing in the State. He further accused the administration of rampant corruption and land scams in Tirupati, insinuating the involvement of Bhuma family.

Lokesh urged the public to ensure a decisive victory for the coalition’s candidates Arani Srinivsulu (Assembly) and V Varaprasad (Lok Sabha), emphasising the need for substantial support. Jana Sena Party general secretary Nagababu and others were present.

Further, Nadda participated in a roadshow in Adoni of Kurnool district and sounded a warning against entrusting the State’s future to Jagan again.

The rally, organised as part of the Praja Sangrama outreach programme, saw Nadda rallying support for Parthasarathi, Adoni Assembly candidate, and B Nagaraju, Kurnool Lok Sabha nominee.

Nadda lauded Modi for his efforts towards the nation’s development under the banner of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.