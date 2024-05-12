Nadda confident of NDA victory in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday expressed confidence that NDA will win the elections in Andhra Pradesh, citing the overwhelming response from the people. Nadda made these remarks during a roadshow in Tirupati as part of the BJP campaign for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections scheduled on May 13.
Addressing the gathering, Nadda highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication to the nation’s development. He envisioned Tirupati as a future IT hub under Modi’s leadership, promising significant strides in employment generation.
Nara Lokesh, in his address, reminisced on the TDP government’s initiatives in increasing employment and livelihood opportunities across the Rayalaseema region, including Tirupati. He criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, labelling him as the “cancer afflicting Rayalaseema,” alleging that under his rule, no projects were completed.
Lokesh blamed Jagan’s governance for driving existing companies away and dissuading new ones from investing in the State. He further accused the administration of rampant corruption and land scams in Tirupati, insinuating the involvement of Bhuma family.
Lokesh urged the public to ensure a decisive victory for the coalition’s candidates Arani Srinivsulu (Assembly) and V Varaprasad (Lok Sabha), emphasising the need for substantial support. Jana Sena Party general secretary Nagababu and others were present.
Further, Nadda participated in a roadshow in Adoni of Kurnool district and sounded a warning against entrusting the State’s future to Jagan again.
The rally, organised as part of the Praja Sangrama outreach programme, saw Nadda rallying support for Parthasarathi, Adoni Assembly candidate, and B Nagaraju, Kurnool Lok Sabha nominee.
Nadda lauded Modi for his efforts towards the nation’s development under the banner of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.
He promised the continuance of the Central government’s assistance to farmers, ensuring a yearly investment aid of `6,000 per farmer and promising fair prices for agricultural produce in the coming years. Highlighting the discrepancy between Central achievements and Andhra Pradesh’s progress, Nadda criticised the YSRC government for its failure to complete the construction of 21 lakh sanctioned houses for the underprivileged.
He took a dig at the Chief Minister for his claims of welfare schemes, accusing him of merely pushing the “uttutti” (transfer) button without substantive action. Nadda also addressed energy issues, pledging increased solar power generation, free electricity for the underprivileged, and reduced gas prices to ensure affordability.
He emphasised the empowerment of women’s self-help groups, vowing to elevate them to millionaires.
Turning his focus to healthcare, Nadda cited the Ayushman Bharat scheme’s success, with five crore beneficiaries receiving free medical treatment up to `5 lakh per year at corporate hospitals. He contrasted these achievements with the State’s mounting debt burden under Jagan’s governance, amounting to `2.5 lakh per person.
Accusing the YSRC government in AP of promoting mafia activities, Nadda urged voters to reject corruption by electing NDA candidates. He painted the opposition alliance as a consortium of corrupt individuals and families, urging voters to support the TDP, BJP and JSP for the State’s growth