Only Congress can get Special Category Status to Andhra: Rahul

KADAPA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated that only with Congress at the helm of affairs, Andhra Pradesh will get the Special Category Status.

Addressing an election rally at Kadapa on Saturday after paying tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Idupulapaya, Rahul called upon the people of Kadapa to elect Congress candidate YS Sharmila Reddy, whom he called as his sister, so the genuine voice of AP can be heard in Lok Sabha.

Recalling that YSR was a close friend of his father Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress leader said YSR’s Padayatra was an inspiration for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said he learned several lessons from YSR, who gave more importance to social justice. However, today, it is found lacking in the State, he observed.

“Today, Andhra Pradesh is run by the ‘B’ team of BJP. The BJP’s ‘B’ team means B for Babu, J for Jagan, and P for Pawan. Remote control of these three persons is with Narendra Modi,” he said, taking a dig at the three parties.