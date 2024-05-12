Think about anarchy rule of Jagan before voting: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan addressing an election rally in Kakinada on the last day of campaigning said he came into politics to bring about a change. “Your vote on May 13 will determine the future of the State. Before you vote, think about the disastrous and anarchy rule of Jagan,” he told the public gathering.

The actor-politician, who had his sister-in-law Surekha and nephew Ramcharan Tej campaigning for him in Pithapuram on Saturday, accused YSRC of destroying mangroves of Kakinada, which stood as a safety barrier from the sea and cyclones for long.

“Under Jagan Mohan Reddy government, ganja smuggling is at its peak and unrestrained mining of sand and other minerals is the hallmark of this government in the State. What the State needs today is a stable government. Voting for Jagan means a voting for Goonda Raj,” Pawan lambasted.

In his signature fiery speech, he called upon people to teach Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party a befitting lesson and pave the way for a better future for the State and its people. “In 2019, I told you all what will be in store for the State, if Jagan comes to power. As predicted it has happened and people have now realised what they lost in the past five years. Time has come to throw out this rowdy regime,” he thundered.

Mocking Jagan for his situation where he has to seek court permission for even going abroad, Pawan Kalyan said people of the State feel ashamed to tell that such person is the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He said he strove for the future of the state and for that very reason he engineered the tripartite alliance in the State. He promised to ensure every assurance in the common manifesto is implemented.