VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the elections, scheduled to be held on May 13, are very crucial for the development of the State and for the progress of future generations, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the people to exercise their franchise in favour of the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance, both for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly. “Time has come for all of us to save the State from destructive forces,” the former chief minister said in an open letter, addressed to the ‘wise people of the State’.

He recalled, “The TDP government began its journey in 2014 with problems such as bifurcation and financial crunch haunting the State. But, within no time the State was taken on a progressive path with good governance.”

Terming himself people’s well-wisher, he said during his tenure, employment was generated on a massive scale by giving top priority for the welfare of the downtrodden, accelerating the construction of irrigation projects and by building roads, besides inviting wide-ranging investments to Andhra Pradesh.

Construction of Amaravati and the Polavaram project, too, was expedited and over 100 various welfare programmes were implemented for the benefit of all sections of people in the State, he wrote. “Had the TDP come back to power in 2019, we would have taken the State to number one position in the country in terms of development,” he asserted.