Unaccounted cash worth Rs 7 cr seized in East Godavari

VIJAYAWADA: East Godavari district police have seized Rs 7 crore unaccounted cash which was being illegally transported in a commercial van on Saturday. The incident happened near Veeravalli toll plaza under Nallajerla mandal.

Ironically, the illegal transportation of cash came into light after the van was hit by a speeding lorry where the locals who rushed to the rescue of the van driver noticed that seven cardboards in the van contained unaccounted cash worth crores.

After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured van driver, identified as K Veerabhadra Rao, to a hospital and seized the cash.

According to East Godavari SP Jagadish, the cash-laden vehicle started from Nacharam in Hyderabad and was headed to Mandapeta. The cash boxes were sandwiched between sacks of chemical lime.

When a speeding truck hit the van from behind, causing it to turn turtle, the boxes containing cash fell on the road. There were seven such boxes and each box contained Rs 1 crore. “We are suspecting that the unaccounted cash is being transported to distribute it to voters to influence them. The seized cash was handed over to election commission officials and further investigation is on,” said the SP.