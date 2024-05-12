YS Vijayamma urges people to vote for Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: YS Vijayamma, wife of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy on Saturday made a fervent appeal to the people of Kadapa district to elect her daughter YS Sharmila as Kadapa MP.

In a video message released to the media and posted on social media, former Pulivendula MLA Vijayamma reminded the people of Kadapa about the contribution and service of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

“I urge the people of Kadapa who loved, adored, and respected YS Rajasekhara Reddy to support his daughter Sharmila. Bless her and send her to the Parliament to serve the people of Kadapa like her father,” Vijayamma said.

Sharmila’s cousin Nareddy Suneetha, who is the daughter of slain former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, also urged the people of Kadapa to support them in getting justice and elect Sharmila to power.

“My father and his brother YS Rajasekhara Reddy strove for the welfare and development of Kadapa. As their daughters, we both sisters are urging the people of Kadapa to help us in getting justice by voting for Sharmila,” Suneetha said and called upon people to press the Hand (Congress election symbol) button in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, addressing the election rally along with Rahul Gandhi, APCC chief YS Sharmila reiterated that Congress is the only party committed to the welfare and development of Andhra Pradesh.

“In the last 10 years, not a single promise made to Andhra Pradesh was fulfilled. BJP deceived the people of the State and Jagan supported that party. All the states have capitals, but Andhra Pradesh has none. Why? Chandrababu Naidu deceived people in the name of a capital like Singapore and Jagan promised three capitals, but all the State got was a big zero,” APCC chief YS Sharmila lambasted.