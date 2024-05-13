Andhra Pradesh: Seats that matter

Lok Sabha constituencies
Visakhapatnam
Three highly educated candidates, Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi of YSRC, Mathukumilli Sribharat of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, and Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy of Congress are in the poll fray. Despite the presence of other candidates in the election fray from the key Lok Sabha segment, the main contest is expected to be between Jhansi and Sribharat
Rajamahendravaram
State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari is contesting against YSRC’s Guduri Srinivas from the parliamentary segment. She is likely to face a tough fight from Dr Srinivas and Congress nominee Gidugu Rudraraju. Local and non-local issue has come to the fore between the YSRC and NDA candidates as the former is a local, while the latter is a non-local
Kadapa
APCC chief YS Sharmila, who is also sister of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is making her electoral debut from the LS seat. The seat is set to witness a triangular contest among Sharimla, sitting YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy and Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy of the TDP-JSP-BJP combine. Jagan’s home segment Pulivendula comes under the purview of the constituency
Nellore
YSRC’s Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy and TDP’s Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy are locked in a tough fight in the Lok Sabha segment. Both the senior leaders are contesting the direct election for the first time. Vemireddy is a former Rajya Sabha member, while Vijayasai Reddy is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP
Srikakulam
The YSRC has fielded Perada Tilak from the LS constituency against two-time TDP MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. The constituency is set to witness an intense electoral battle as both the candidates belong to socially dominant groups
Vijayawada
It is a sibling rivalry in the politically conscious LS segment. Two-time MP Kesineni Srinivas of YSRC has crossed swords with his younger brother Kesineni Sivanath of TDP. Srinivas had shifted his loyalties to YSRC after being denied a TDP ticket
Bapatla
T Krishna Prasad, a former IPS officer, is contesting from the SC reserved LS constituency as a tripartite alliance candidate against sitting YSRC MP Nandigam Suresh. The segment is set to witness a fierce fight between the as both candidates
Kakinada
Tangella Uday Srinivas, known as Tea Time Uday of JSP, and Chalamalasetty Sunil of YSRC are in the fray from the LS segment. The JSP has got the seat as part of the alliance with the BJP and TDP. Sunil is contesting for the fourth time
Guntur
Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of TDP is facing off against YSRC’s Kilari Venkata Rosaiah, who is sitting Ponnur MLA, in the Lok Sabha constituency that falls in the capital region. Pemmasani has emerged as the wealthiest Lok Sabha candidate with a net worth of Rs 5,785 crore
Kurnool
Basthipati Nagaraju of TDP and BY Ramaiah of YSRC are locked in a tough fight in the constituency. In 2019, S Sanjeev Kumar of YSRC won the seat against Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy of the TDP. The ruling party has fielded former Kurnool Mayor Ramaiah from the constituency replacing the sitting MP
Rajampet
Heirs of two prominent political families in Chittoor district are contesting from the Lok Sabha seat. Sitting YSRC MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy and former Chief Minister of the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who is an NDA candidate, are involved in a keen tussle
Narasapuram
The parliamentary constituency is set to witness a three-cornered contest among Guduri Umabala of YSRC, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma (BJP) and Korlapati Brahmananda Rao Naidu of Congress. Umabala, an advocate, is making her electoral debut, while Srinivasa Varma unsuccessfully contested in the last election
Narasaraopet
Sitting MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu of TDP is contesting against Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav of YSRC. Devarayalu quit the YSRC after being denied ticket by the party to contest from the same segment. Anil Kumar is a sitting MLA of Nellore City, has been fielded from the LS seat as part of YSRC’s commitment to social justice
Assembly segments
Pulivendula
YS family has consecutively won the seat for 13 elections, including three by-polls. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has represented the seat for the last two terms and is now vying for a hat-trick win. He’s contesting against TDP’s Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy (BTech Ravi), who defeated YSR’s brother YS Vivekananda Reddy in the 2017 MLC elections
Kuppam
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is pitted against YSRC’s KRJ Bharat, who is contesting for the first time in an electoral battle. Naidu, who won from this seat for eight consecutive times, is now facing stiff competition as the YSRC is making all out efforts to win the seat. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is overlooking the YSRC campaign
Dhone
This constituency in Nandyal district sees two prominent politicians of YSRC sitting MLA Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and TDP leader and former Union minister Jayasurya Prakash Reddy in the fray. Buggana Rajendranath vying for the seat for the third consecutive time and Jayasurya Prakash bringing decades of experience to the table, spiking political heat in the constituency
Tekkali
The segment has been a TDP bastion since its inception with the party winning the seat eight times so far. Sitting MLA and TDP state unit president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu faces off YSRC’s Duvvada Srinivas. Atchannaidu is vying for the seat for third time, while Duvvada tasted defeat in 2014 and 2019
Pithapuram
The segment has emerged as a high-profile battleground as JSP chief Pawan Kalyan is contesting against YSRC’s Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha. Pawan, who lost previous elections, aims for assembly entry banking on his cult following
Mangalagiri
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh is facing YSRC’s Murugudu Lavanya, a political novice. Lokesh, after the defeat in 2019, is contesting from the same segment to prove himself as a strong leader in State politics
Tenali
YSRC sitting MLA Annabathuna Siva Kumar is contesting against JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairperson Nadendla Manohar, who is a two-time MLA from the segment and former speaker of AP Legislative assembly
Gudivada
YSRC sitting MLA Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani) is facing TDP Venigadla Ramu. Nani is a four-time MLA with a strong fold, while TDP has a great impact as TDP founder and former CM NTR had won from the segment two times
Gajuwaka
Intense battle is on the cards in the segment between YSRC candidate and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and TDP’s Palla Srinivas Rao. In 2019, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan unsuccessfully contested from the segment. In 2019, Tippala Nagi Reddy secured the seat on behalf of YSRC
Gannavaram
The Assembly segment is set for a heated electoral contest between two-time YSRC MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, seeking a third consecutive term and businessman-turned-politician Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, vying the seat behalf of TDP for his first win after one previous attempt in the 2019 elections
Bheemili
YSRC sitting MLA Muthamsetti Srinivas, popularly known as Avanthi Srinivas, is facing TDP’s Ganta Srinivasa Rao. For the fourth time Avanthi Srinivas is contesting from the constituency. Ganta Srinivasa Rao is a former MLA of TDP from Visakhapatnam North Assembly and worked as Human Resources Minister during the TDP regime
Cheepurupalli
Education Minister and sitting MLA Botcha Satyanarayana is contesting against former MLA and TDP leader Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, who won Unukuru Assembly seat four times. Satyanarayana vying for the seat for the fourth time from the segment. Both of the contestants holds a strong political grip in the region
Visakhapatnam South
YSRC sitting MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar is contesting from the segment while JSP fielded MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav as the candidate for the segment. Ganesh is eying for a hat-trick win from the segment, He previously secured victories in the 2014 and 2019 elections under the Telugu Desam Party banner