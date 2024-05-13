Andhra Pradesh: Seats that matter

Lok Sabha constituencies

Visakhapatnam

Three highly educated candidates, Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi of YSRC, Mathukumilli Sribharat of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, and Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy of Congress are in the poll fray. Despite the presence of other candidates in the election fray from the key Lok Sabha segment, the main contest is expected to be between Jhansi and Sribharat

Rajamahendravaram

State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari is contesting against YSRC’s Guduri Srinivas from the parliamentary segment. She is likely to face a tough fight from Dr Srinivas and Congress nominee Gidugu Rudraraju. Local and non-local issue has come to the fore between the YSRC and NDA candidates as the former is a local, while the latter is a non-local

Kadapa

APCC chief YS Sharmila, who is also sister of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is making her electoral debut from the LS seat. The seat is set to witness a triangular contest among Sharimla, sitting YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy and Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy of the TDP-JSP-BJP combine. Jagan’s home segment Pulivendula comes under the purview of the constituency

Nellore

YSRC’s Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy and TDP’s Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy are locked in a tough fight in the Lok Sabha segment. Both the senior leaders are contesting the direct election for the first time. Vemireddy is a former Rajya Sabha member, while Vijayasai Reddy is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP

Srikakulam

The YSRC has fielded Perada Tilak from the LS constituency against two-time TDP MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. The constituency is set to witness an intense electoral battle as both the candidates belong to socially dominant groups

Vijayawada

It is a sibling rivalry in the politically conscious LS segment. Two-time MP Kesineni Srinivas of YSRC has crossed swords with his younger brother Kesineni Sivanath of TDP. Srinivas had shifted his loyalties to YSRC after being denied a TDP ticket