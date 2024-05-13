Andhra Pradesh: Sporadic incidents of violence reported during LS polls

VIJAYAWADA: Tensions prevailed in Rentala in the Macherla constituency and Gurajala of Palandu district following clashes between TDP and YSRC activists. Both sides clashed with each other using stones and sticks. A couple of people have reportedly suffered injuries.
Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
Taking a serious view of the situation, the Election Commission of India directed the CEO to rush additional forces to Rentala and other places in Palnadu and ensure the smooth conduct of elections.
Miscreants damage EVMs
In Pullampeta in Annamayya district, unidentified miscreants entered polling booths and damaged the EVMs.
Tension prevailed for some time in Botlapalem village of Darsi assembly constituency in Prakasam district, when two groups of voters clashed and the EVMs were damaged.
Election officials arranged alternative EVMS and restored the polling process in a short time. Praksam district election officer AS Dinesh Kumar ordered r criminal action against those responsible for the incident. Central armed forces were deployed to prevent further trouble.
Andhra deputy CM- TDP MLA clash
Tension prevailed for some time In Annuru village of Karvetinagaram in Chittoor district, when followers of Deputy CM K Narayan Swamy and TDP MLA candidate Thomas clashed.
TDP and YSRC activists clash
TDP and YSRC activists clashed at Gokarnapalle in Pondur mandal of Amdalavalasa assembly constituency and two people were injured. They were shifted to Srikakulam RIMS hospital for treatment.
Additional forces were deployed. The reason for the clash was that Tamineni Vani, wife of YSRC candidate Tamineni Seetaram entered the polling booth as a general agent to which TDP members objected.
TDP polling agents kidnapped
On the other hand, three polling agents of TDP were allegedly kidnapped by YSRC men in Borakamanda village of Saddum mandal of Punganoor assembly constituency on Monday morning, even before elections commenced. Immediately the Police traced them in Pileru and brought back them to Borakamanda.
Police registered a case and are investigating, based on the complaint lodged by TDP district in-charge Jagan Mohan Raju.
YSRCP MLA slaps a voter
When YSRCP MLA Siva Kumar from Tenali Assembly Constituency attempted to enter the polling booth, a voter asked him to wait in line as many voters had been waiting a long time to cast their votes. In response, the YSRCP MLA slapped the voter, who then retaliated by striking back at the MLA. Siva Kumar’s followers thrashed the voter before police intervened and controlled the situation