Andhra Pradesh: Sporadic incidents of violence reported during LS polls

VIJAYAWADA: Tensions prevailed in Rentala in the Macherla constituency and Gurajala of Palandu district following clashes between TDP and YSRC activists. Both sides clashed with each other using stones and sticks. A couple of people have reportedly suffered injuries.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Taking a serious view of the situation, the Election Commission of India directed the CEO to rush additional forces to Rentala and other places in Palnadu and ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

Miscreants damage EVMs

In Pullampeta in Annamayya district, unidentified miscreants entered polling booths and damaged the EVMs.

Tension prevailed for some time in Botlapalem village of Darsi assembly constituency in Prakasam district, when two groups of voters clashed and the EVMs were damaged.

Election officials arranged alternative EVMS and restored the polling process in a short time. Praksam district election officer AS Dinesh Kumar ordered r criminal action against those responsible for the incident. Central armed forces were deployed to prevent further trouble.