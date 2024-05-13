Election frenzy chokes bus, railway stations across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The day has almost arrived for the Andhra people, who are eagerly waiting to exercise their franchise to elect their beloved leader to power. However, the commute to their hometowns has become a herculean task for people, who migrated to other states for livelihood, as almost all the bus and railway stations are choked with incoming and outgoing passengers, especially in Vijayawada, Vizag, Tirupati and Kurnool cities, since Saturday evening.

In addition to this, vehicular traffic has choked Pantangi and Keesara toll plazas on the highway connecting Vijayawada and Hyderabad, as several Andhra people staying in Hyderabad for livelihood have opted to reach their hometowns on private vehicles.

Making the situation much worse, acute shortage of public transport was observed in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam as APSRTC has engaged the buses for election duty.

The Dwaraka Bus Station Complex and other bus stands in Visakhapatnam witnessed an unusual rush of people on Sunday, as voters headed to exercise their franchise in their respective hometowns.

Residents travelling to regions such as East Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, and Vijayawada found themselves waiting in long queues as early as 6 in the morning, hoping to catch a bus to reach their destinations. However, many faced disappointment due to a shortage of buses, prompting complaints directed at the officials.