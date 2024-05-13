Polling officials’ intervention solves drinking water issue in Kakinada village

KAKINADA: Villagers of Nagulapalli in Kakinada district have decided to drop the idea of boycotting to cast their votes on May 13 after the election officials assured them of supplying drinking water until the polling ends.

Earlier, the villagers decided to boycott the polling, citing the lack of drinking water supply to their village, as a form of protest, on Sunday.

Despite several appeals to the officials concerned, the conditions in Nagulapalli village did not see any improvement.

On Sunday, Nagulapalli vice-sarpanch G Chiranjeevi, along with the villagers, announced that they would not take part in the voting process.

According to Chiranjeevi, the village named Upparagudem has 800 houses. The drinking water supply has been stopped completely for the last three months. The villagers are forced to go to far off places in autos to fetch water. The unreliable motors of the over-head tank added to their water woes. The situation changed when the election officials assured the villagers of water supply.