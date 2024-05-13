Thunderstorms likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh for two days

VIJAYAWADA: Light to moderate rains lashed in isolated parts across the State on Sunday. The highest rainfall of 3.1 cm was reported at Anaparthy of East Godavari district followed by 3 cm rain in Alamuru of Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The daytime temperatures continued to dip, below 40 degree Celsius scale, in most of the places in Andhra Pradesh following the overcast sky conditions. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph likely at isolated places across the State on Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorm activity is also predicted in isolated places across the State for the subsequent two days.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), in its daily report, stated no heatwave conditions were reported on Sunday and 18 mandals are likely to experience a heatwave on Monday.

Gajulapalle in Nandyal district reported the highest daytime temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius, while Yerrampeta of Alluri Sitarama Raju recorded daytime temperature at 41.1 degrees C, Bottagudur of Prakasam district at 41.3 degrees C, Kamavaram in Kurnool district, and Vepinapi Akumambapuram of Nellore district at 41.2 degrees C.