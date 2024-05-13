Vizianagaram villagers to boycott voting for motorable roads in interior areas

VIZIANAGARAM: The residents of Bhogarajapuram announced a boycott on the polling day, Monday, accusing the State government of neglecting to lay the road to their village in Dattirajeru mandal in the district. At least 205 voters refused to collect the voter slips from the local Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Though the district officials tried to convince the voters to utilise the vote, they reportedly refused to cast their votes until they got a clear assurance from the State government. Therefore, tension mounted among the polling staff whether the voters would take part in the polling or not.

Bhogarajapuram is a hamlet village in Guchhimi Gram Panchayat (GP) under Dattirajeru mandal in the district. They have been facing difficulties in reaching their mandal headquarters due to the lack of a motorable road, particularly while shifting patients to hospitals. They have also staged protests on various venues. However, it went in vain. Therefore, laying a motorable road has become an unfulfilled election promise for the past seven decades.

Interestingly, Botcha Appalanarasayya, who is the brother of Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has been representing the Gajapathinagaram assembly constituency for 10 years.

The residents staged a dharna at the collector’s office a few days ago. At this juncture, they gave representation to the district officials that they would boycott the polling if they did not get any assurance from the government. Now, they announced a boycott of polling scheduled on Monday, as they did not get any response from the district officials in the name of the Model Code of Conduct.