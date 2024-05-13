YSRCP MLA slaps man while waiting to vote, faces retaliation

TENALI: A man waiting to cast his vote at a polling booth here on Monday slapped a ruling YSRCP MLA after he was at the receiving end for questioning the Legislator for jumping the queue.

The incident occurred at Tenali in Guntur district when the local YSRCP MLA A Siva Kumar attempted to jump the queue and was questioned by one of the voters.

In a fit of rage, the legislator slapped the man, who did not hold himself back and returned the favour.

Not pleased at the MLA being slapped, his supporters vented out their anger on the man.

"He (the YSRCP MLA) was going to vote and he jumped the queue so somebody (voter) objected," a police official told PTI about the incident which resulted in the skirmish.