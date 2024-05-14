Andhra Pradesh: Governor, CEO & other VIPs cast their votes

VIJAYAWADA: VIPs exercised their electoral franchise in their respective constituencies, including Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer and First Lady Sameera Nazeer, who exercised their electoral franchise by participating in voting at the Green Polling Station at Railway Function Hall in Vijayawada Central Constituency on Monday.

CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena exercised his vote at 7.30 am at Railway Function Hall Polling Station 155, Suryaraopeta in Vijayawada Central Constituency. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy exercised his voting franchise at the Bhaskarapuram polling station in Pulivendula, along with YS Bharathi Reddy.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu exercised his voting franchise at a polling station in Undavalli, along with Nara Bhuvaneswari, Mangalagiri TDP candidate Nara Lokesh, and Nara Brahmani. BJP State President and Rajahmundry BJP Parliament candidate exercised her voting rights in VR Puram, Polling station, Rajahmundry. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, along with Ana Konidala, exercised their voting franchise at the Tribal Welfare Corporation Polling station, Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Colony, Mangalagiri. APCC chief and Kadapa INC MP candidate YS Sharmila, along with her spouse Anil Kumar, exercised her voting franchise in Idupulapaya, Pulivendula constituency.

TDP leader and Hindupur TD candidate Nandamuri Balakrishna, along with Nandamuri Vasundhara Devi, exercised their voting franchise in Hindupur, Satya Sai district. Gopalapuram YSRC MLA candidate and Home Minister Taneti Vanitha also exercised her franchise.