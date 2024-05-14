Andhra Pradesh: Optimistic voter turnout will be better, says Chief Electoral Officer

VIJAYAWADA: As of midnight, Andhra Pradesh recorded 78.36% voter turnout, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Speaking to media persons on Monday evening, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena announced that 68.04% of polling was recorded as of 5 pm. He hoped that the poll percentage would increase further as a large number of people were still waiting to cast their votes. “I am optimistic that the poll percentage will be more in comparison to the last elections,” he said.

The CEO said that polling was continuing in about 3,500 polling stations for those who were in queues after the completion of the expiry of the 6 pm deadline.

“I am anticipating it will increase further by the closing time. However, it is expected the final figure will arrive on Tuesday morning,” he said.

Stating that he had not received any demand for re-polling in any booth, the CEO said that the observers and Returning Officers will go over the complaints from political parties with regard to the re-polling and will take a final call on Tuesday.