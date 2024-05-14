First-time voters queue up with enthusiasm across Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: Across the Rayalaseema region and Nellore district, a wave of enthusiasm was observed as several first-time voters participated in the electoral process on Monday, exercising their constitutional right with fervour.

For many of these young citizens, casting their vote for the first time marked a moment of pride and responsibility. However, alongside the excitement, there was a palpable sense of urgency and expectation. Many first-time voters voiced their demands for accountable governance and concrete action on pressing issues affecting society. “I feel very excited to exercise my franchise for the first time,” shared Sathwika, a first-time voter from Tirupati city. “We need policies that prioritise job creation, women's safety, and reforms across various sectors. We expect leaders to fulfil the promises made during their campaign,” she expressed.

In addition to their calls for responsive governance, they emphasised the importance of transparency and integrity in the electoral process. “I want to elect a visionary leader who will address the issues faced by residents,” stated K Sriram, a first-time voter from the Atmakur segment of Nellore district. He opined that leaders must devise comprehensive development plans and the young voters must make informed decisions before casting their ballots.

S Saraswati, another first-time voter from Tirupati city, underscored her independent approach to voting, stating that she made her decision without seeking advice from family or friends. “Voting is not just a right, but a profound responsibility,” she affirmed and added, “As first-time voters, we have the authority to influence the trajectory of our nation. My choice was made independently, devoid of any external influence.”