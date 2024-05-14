People’s support for Jagan evident with high turnout: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has asserted that the people of the State are with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as it is evident from the high voter turnout in the elections.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, he said the people had already taken a decision and turned up in large numbers at the polling stations to give their massive mandate to the YSRC for its commitment to development and welfare. “In the last five years, Jagan has gone with only agenda -- the welfare of the downtrodden, particularly SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and women. We believe that the voters have given their mandate to the people’s agenda of our party,” he averred.

Lashing out at the TDP for its ‘attacks’ on YSRC cadre and supporters across the State during polling, Sajjala said, “The yellow party’s frustration and desperation are at its peak and they have resorted to violence to disrupt polling. The TDP has become aware of the people’s intentions. Hence, it has resorted to violence and even rigging.”

The TDP violence started with the stabbing of a YSRC polling agent in Chittoor in the morning itself. In an unrestrained manner, TDP goons resorted to violence in Macherla, Narasaraopet, Penamaluru, Tadipatri, GD Nellore, Pileru, Ponnur, Addanki, Jaggaiahpet and Sattenapalle.