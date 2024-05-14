Post-poll violence erupts in Andhra Pradesh: Tensions escalate in Tirupati, Tadipatri, and Palnadu

VIJAYAWADA: Post-poll violence broke out in several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday keeping the police on their toes.
Clashes between supporters of rival political parties have been reported in places including Tirupati, Tadipatri and the politically sensitive Palnadu region.
In Tirupati's Chandragiri constituency, TDP MLA Pulivarthi Nani was inspecting the strongroom at Sri Padmavathi Mahila University when assailants, allegedly YSRC supporters, intercepted his vehicle and hurled empty beer bottles and stones at him. He was also attacked with iron rods. In retaliation, Nani's gunman, who was also injured in the attack, fired two warning shots to disperse the mob. TDP supporters staged protests, demanding action against the attackers, leading to further tension.
Hundreds of TDP supporters from Chandragiri and other parts reached Tirupati and staged a protest demanding action against the attackers. Nani was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The situation seemed to worsen when the TDP supporters set fire to two motorcycles belonging to YSRC leaders.
Meanwhile, supporters of both parties engaged in stone pelting in Tadipatri, compelling the police to resort to lathicharge and fire tear gas to disperse the unruly crowd.
Additional police and paramilitary forces were rushed to the spot in a bid to restore order.
In the sensitive Tadipatri constituency in Sathya Sai district, clashes erupted between supporters of TDP strongman JC Prabhakar Reddy and sitting MLA from YSRC Kethireddy Pedda Reddy.
As news of the clashes spread, supporters from both two sides reached the town from neighbouring villages and fought a pitched battle for nearly an hour pelting stones at each other.
In the Palnadu region, which experienced turbulent clashes during Monday's polling, tension gripped Pedda Ganeshunipadu village in Gurazala mandal on Tuesday.
TDP members gathered in large numbers after hearing that local YSRC MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and MP candidate Anil Kumar Yadav was visiting the village to console the families of YSRC members injured in clashes the previous day.
Mahesh Reddy alleged that though they informed the SP and DIG about the chances of potential clashes in the village, the officials did not respond swiftly. He criticized the police department for its failure to ensure peaceful elections in Palnadu and called upon the Election Commission of India to take appropriate action against the responsible officials.