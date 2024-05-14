Post-poll violence erupts in Andhra Pradesh: Tensions escalate in Tirupati, Tadipatri, and Palnadu

VIJAYAWADA: Post-poll violence broke out in several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday keeping the police on their toes.

Clashes between supporters of rival political parties have been reported in places including Tirupati, Tadipatri and the politically sensitive Palnadu region.

In Tirupati's Chandragiri constituency, TDP MLA Pulivarthi Nani was inspecting the strongroom at Sri Padmavathi Mahila University when assailants, allegedly YSRC supporters, intercepted his vehicle and hurled empty beer bottles and stones at him. He was also attacked with iron rods. In retaliation, Nani's gunman, who was also injured in the attack, fired two warning shots to disperse the mob. TDP supporters staged protests, demanding action against the attackers, leading to further tension.

Hundreds of TDP supporters from Chandragiri and other parts reached Tirupati and staged a protest demanding action against the attackers. Nani was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The situation seemed to worsen when the TDP supporters set fire to two motorcycles belonging to YSRC leaders.

Meanwhile, supporters of both parties engaged in stone pelting in Tadipatri, compelling the police to resort to lathicharge and fire tear gas to disperse the unruly crowd.

Additional police and paramilitary forces were rushed to the spot in a bid to restore order.