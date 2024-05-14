Transport facility arranged for tribal voters in Andhra Pradesh

This initiative came in response to The New Indian Express’s reports highlighting the challenges faced by these communities, particularly the tribals of Kalyan Gummi village in Gumma Panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal, who had to travel nearly 70 kilometres, and the tribals of Dyatri, Madrebu, and Tunisibu villages, who had to cover nearly 30 kilometres to reach their polling stations.

Araku Returning Officer and Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V Abishek took swift action upon receiving these reports, directing revenue officials to organise transportation for the affected tribals.

Consequently, villagers from Madrebu in Pedakota Panchayat commenced their journey from Dayarthi village in Jeenabadu Panchayat to cast their votes at Pedakota polling station numbers 295 and 297.

Similarly, tribals from Kalyana Gummi village travelled from Chintalapudi in Devarapalli mandal to Medaparthi Polling Station Number 286, utilising buses provided and arranged by the district administration.

In response to this support, the tribals expressed gratitude to the ITDA Project Officer and other district officials for facilitating transportation, which allowed them to participate in the electoral process.

Further, they conveyed optimism that authorities would address their longstanding need for improved road connectivity to their villages in the near future.