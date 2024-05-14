Tripartite alliance set to come to power in Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu
VIJAYAWADA: Thanking the voters for turning up in large numbers to exercise their franchise, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the people extended their support to the NDA as they understood that the TDP, JSP and BJP formed as an alliance in the larger interests of the State.
“It’s a historic day for Andhra Pradesh today! The enthusiasm and determination of our people is inspirational. People continue to turn up in long queues to exercise their Right to Vote,” Naidu stated in a post on social media platform ‘X’.
Though YSRC leaders resorted to violence out of fear of defeat and also tried to terrorise the voters to reduce the voting per cent, the people stood strong and exercised their franchise courageously. “Braving scorching heat, facing hardship, financial burden, people travelled 100 to 1,000 km to cast their votes in the State. It was observed that every voter who came to the polling station decided to put an end to the atrocities and to elect a democratic government,” he observed.
“As per the present situation, it is expected that more than 80% polling will be recorded. It is a good sign. Thanks to the people for understanding the tripartite alliance. All are good days for the State henceforth,” the TDP chief said.
“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already conceded defeat. Fearing defeat after witnessing the huge turnout, attacks were carried out in places like Macherla, Railway Kodur and Punganur. The Election Commission should take strict action against the YSRC leaders for causing bloodshed,” Naidu said, in a release on Monday.
Referring to incidents such as YSRC MLA A Sivakumar’s assault on a voter in Tenali, and MP candidate Kilaru Rosaiah’s car ramming into SC women at Takkellapadu, he asserted that such actions could not change public opinion.
Naidu demanded legal action against the YSRC leaders disturbing law and order in Yerragondapalem, attacking the vehicles of MP candidate Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu in Narasaraopet, Macherla candidate Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, and those terrorising voters in Tadipatri. “In Amadalavalasa, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram’s wife’s rigging is the most heinous. The EC should take action against those disrupting the polling process,” he added.