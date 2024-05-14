Tripartite alliance set to come to power in Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Thanking the voters for turning up in large numbers to exercise their franchise, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the people extended their support to the NDA as they understood that the TDP, JSP and BJP formed as an alliance in the larger interests of the State.

“It’s a historic day for Andhra Pradesh today! The enthusiasm and determination of our people is inspirational. People continue to turn up in long queues to exercise their Right to Vote,” Naidu stated in a post on social media platform ‘X’.