Violent incidents mar polling at a few places in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Scattered incidents of violence were reported across the State on Monday as polling to elect legislators for 175 Assembly seats and 25 members of the Lok Sabha took place.YSRC and TDP workers were involved in clashes, verbal duels and attacks with deadly weapons in a few parts of the State.

At several polling stations, the voting process had to be halted due to the disruption caused by the clashes. Police, deployed in large numbers, swung into action and brought the situation under control.

Polling began on a smooth note at 7 am. In the afternoon, supporters of both TDP and YSRC began accusing each other of instigating violence at multiple locations throughout the State. The election-related clashes were most intense in Palnadu, NTR, Krishna and Guntur districts.

Cadres of the political parties suffered injuries in Pithapuram, Nellore, Anantapur, Tirupathi, Srikakulam, Annamaya, Kadapa, Kurnool districts as they attacked each other with stones and sickles, and vandalised cars and electronic voting machines (EVMs).

According to sources, more than 20 persons were injured in the violence that erupted in around 12 places in faction-ridden Palnadu district. Some of these regions include: Macherla, Cheemalamarri, Tangeda, Narasaraopet and Dachepalli.

Despite the Election Commission of India (ECI) taking elaborate security measures, multiple instances of violence and disruptions were reported.