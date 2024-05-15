Andhra Pradesh: Ambati Rambabu demands re-polling in six booths in Sattenapalli segment

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu complained to the Election Commission of India about the violent incidents that took place in the Palnadu region and demanded re-polling in six polling booths under the Sattenapalli segment.

Speaking to the mediapersons on Tuesday, he claimed that rigging took place in two polling booths each in Dammalapadu, Narnepadu, and Cheemalamarri, and requested re-polling after verifying the webcasting footage at those centres.

Besides stating that the police department has failed to maintain law and order, Ambati observed that the last-minute transfers made by the Election Commission were the reasons for the situation.

Recalling that the elections were held peacefully when YSRC was in opposition, the Minister alleged that the police did not responded over calls and reached the spot, where the violence took place, very late. He demanded the ECI to conduct a detail inquiry on the police failure during the polling.

He cited the example of the attack on the vehicle of his son-in-law in Narnepadu as an example of the violence initiated by the TDP and the police’s failure to control the situation. He further alleged that TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana followers resorted to rigging in Dammalapadu. “I don’t understand why a minister is put under house arrest and the rival is allowed to roam free,” he asked.

Asserting that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the Chief Minister and YSRC will form the government, Ambati said, “June 4 will clear the illusions that Naidu and Co are living in’’.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and his wife Botcha Jhansi, who contested for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat, exuded confidence over the victory in the elections.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Botcha said after June 4, a pro-poor government will form and Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn in as Chief Minister.

He said out of frustration, TDP is resorting to violence, but YSRC has been maintaining restraint. People know Naidu means deceit and on June 4, the reality will be revealed, he added.